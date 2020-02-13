Chapman Tripp Voted Best Workplace In New Zealand’s Legal Sector

New Zealand students have voted Chapman Tripp as the best New Zealand law firm to work for in a recent survey conducted by GradNewZealand.

The GradNewZealand Student Survey (Top 100 Survey) was conducted to identify the most coveted employers among New Zealand's university students and recent graduates, following similar surveys conducted in Australia, the UK and Asia.

Chapman Tripp leads the pack of the six law firms who made the Top 100, ahead of Bell Gully, Russell McVeagh, Duncan Cotterill, MinterEllisonRuddWatts and Buddle Finlay.

People & Culture Director, Tania Restall said, “We aim to provide graduates with an authentic experience in a supportive environment where they are involved in real work, for real clients and broadening their understanding of the legal industry. We are delighted to be recognised for our graduate programme.”

Other sector winners include ANZ (Banking and Financial Services), Fletcher Building (Construction and Property Services), Beca (Engineering Consulting), Powerco (Mining, Energy, Oil and Gas), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (R&D and Manufacturing), and Fonterra (Retail, Sales and Consumer Goods).

The Top 100 survey was compiled based on 2,200 votes from New Zealand students who took part in the survey. Students were asked to nominate the organisations that have the most appeal as a graduate employer. Responses were collected both online and on campus, with the online survey being distributed to students via student societies, careers services, email and social media campaigns.

