Rental price indexes: January 2020

Friday, 14 February 2020, 12:43 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


The rental price indexes measure the changes in prices that households pay for housing rentals.

Key facts

Monthly change

In January 2020 compared with December 2019:
• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices rose 0.3 percent.
• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices was flat.



Annual change

In January 2020 compared with January 2019:

• The index for the stock measure of rental property prices increased 3.3 percent.
• The index for the flow measure of rental property prices increased 3.9 percent.

About the flow measure of rents

The flow measure of rents captures rental price changes only for dwellings that have a new bond lodged against them in the reference period. It tends to be more volatile than the stock measure, which shows rental price changes across the whole rental population, including renters currently in tenancies.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:

• Visit Rental price indexes: January 2020
• See CSV files for download

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
