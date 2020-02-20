Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Infinito Partners With Simplex, Brings "Buy Crypto With Credit" Function To Wallet Users

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 1:37 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Infinito Wallet has officially partnered with Simplex to allow users to purchase crypto using credit and debit cards right inside the wallet.

When first joining the crypto world, most users make their first purchase on centralized exchanges, where security and privacy are far from guaranteed. For safety reasons, traders are told to keep part of their assets on the exchanges, ready for trading, and the other half on a mobile or hardware wallet. This inconvenience is why Infinito has worked with the leading fiat gateway platform Simplex to give users a single place to buy then protect their crypto assets, while removing unwanted transaction fees when sending money back and forth between wallet and exchange.

About this collaboration, Simplex Team shared: "We are happy to support our partners Infinito with this special offer to help boost global crypto adoption. Buying crypto with debit and credit cards has never been easier".

"Thanks to the strategic partnership with Simplex, our users can now purchase Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies using their everyday credit card at great price. With this integration, Infinito Wallet can offer the most complete crypto experience for investors: buy their first coin, track market price, exchange, use their crypto to earn more with DApps, and soon, stake to earn passive income directly on the wallet. We're very pleased to collaborate with an industry leader like Simplex to bring valuable crypto services to users worldwide," says Jack Nguyen, Director of Infinito. After Simplex, Infinito Wallet plans to integrate with regional fiat gateway and exchange services to better serve local users in Southeast Asia.

As a special promotion for this integration, from February 14th to 27th, users can enjoy a 50% discount on service fee when using the wallet's Buy Crypto feature.

About Simplex
Simplex is providing the fiat infrastructure for the crypto world. An EU licensed financial institution, Simplex processes credit card payments with a 100% zero chargeback guarantee. Utilizing cutting-edge proprietary fraud prevention solution and AI systems, Simplex blocks fraudulent users and allows legitimate ones to complete payments, thereby, increasing conversion rates and enabling merchants to focus on their own business growth.

About Infinito Wallet
Infinito Wallet is a secure multi-crypto wallet that lets users easily start investing and earning more with digital assets. It supports over 2,000 top-ranking coins and tokens as well as decentralized applications. Infinito Wallet is frequently ranked amongst the best wallets for crypto communities.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:



Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 