XE Morning Update

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 9:43 am
The Kiwi opens at 0.6373
The main story overnight has been the move in the Yen, and it’s sharp selloff. It’s preliminary GDP on an annualized basis on Monday came in at -6.3%. This went largely under the radar, but when combined with yesterday’s poor machinery orders, which were off 12.5% for the month, the market started to look at Japan more closely. It has been largely insulated by it’s safe haven status, and generally does well in a crisis, but eventually someone needs to look at how it is actually going to perform economically. China is one of its largest trading partners, covering circa 20% of both Imports and Exports. It is not like Japan has the growth to buffer itself against a shock, and looks like it will get hit hard. Increasingly it is becoming a game not of where do you want to put your money, but of all the bad alternatives, what is the most palatable.

For now, the answer is the USD and equities. For stocks, good news is good, and bad news is good as central banks will cut rates. Fundamentals become less relevant, as we saw with a solid CPI print out of the UK, coming in at 1.8%. A lot of countries would dream of that level of inflation, but the Pound is net down on the day. The market is starting to feel like it is on its last legs, and is close to capitulating. As the certainty of Yen as a safe haven erodes, investors will become scared, and scared investors sell first and ask questions later. This is where you get your large moves in markets. 

Global equity markets though are up, - Dow 0.48%, S&P 500 +0.60%, FTSE +1.02%, DAX +0.79%, CAC +0.90%, Nikkei +0.89%, Shanghai -0.32%

Gold prices are higher, trading at $1,606 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices are also up strongly, gaining 3.1% to $53.36 a barrel

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

