Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Price Rise For Producers

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 10:48 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Overall prices for goods and services produced in New Zealand rose 0.4 percent in the December 2019 quarter, compared with the September 2019 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

“Price rises in sheep and beef farming, and meat product manufacturing contributed to a 0.4 percent increase in prices for goods and services produced in New Zealand; offsetting decreases in other sectors,” business prices manager Bryan Downes said.

The key industries that had price decreases included dairy product manufacturing, horticulture, electricity supply, and mining.

Producers of exported coal and natural gas received lower prices for their products in the December 2019 quarter. This drove down prices received by businesses in the mining industry, decreasing 4.6 percent compared with the September 2019 quarter.

“Restrictions on coal imports into China as well as reduced steel production in countries like India, Japan, and South Korea, have lowered demand for coal and its price on the international market,” Mr Downes said.


Annual prices for meat products such as bacon, beef mince, lamb chops, and blade steak show significant increases, as reported in Meaty increases push up food prices.

The Government Statistician authorises all statistics and data we publish.

For more information about these statistics:
 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:



Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 