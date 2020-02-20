Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lane Neave Advises Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific On $150m Acquisition Of CSG Limited

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Lane Neave

Leading national law firm, Lane Neave has advised Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific on the New Zealand aspects of its acquisition of Australian print and tech company CSG Limited.

The $150m sale approved by shareholders and the Supreme Court of New South Wales earlier this month has seen CSG Limited transfer 100% of its shares on the Australian Stock Exchange to Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific. The deal completed on 19 February 2020.

Lead partner, Joelle Grace says Lane Neave was well placed to assist the Australian advisers on this significant trans-Tasman deal, providing specialist advice on a variety issues to support the acquisition of CSG Limited from a New Zealand perspective.

“Acting alongside the Australian and Japanese legal advisors, we undertook due diligence in relation to the New Zealand business and advised on the New Zealand corporate and commercial aspects of the deal, including contractual, property and financing arrangements,” said Grace.

CSG Limited is a provider of print and business technology solutions based in New Zealand and Australia, including IT support services business CodeBlue. Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific is a wholly owned Singaporean subsidiary of Fuji Xerox and is one of the largest integrated document and print management providers in the Asia-Pacific region.

Lane Neave has recently advised on the $180 million sale of three large retirement villages from Sanderson Group to Arvida Limited, the sale of Harrington Breweries to Lion, and the acquisition by BT Mining Limited of significant mining assets (including Stockton mine) from Solid Energy New Zealand Limited.

