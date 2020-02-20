Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TECH TALK - Kiwis Ready To Dump Passwords

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 3:49 pm
Opinion: Company X

By David Hallett

Most Kiwis are ready to replace passwords and pin codes with biometrics, according to a recent survey by Visa.

The leading global payment solution provider said 65 per cent of the 500 Kiwis surveyed believed that biometrics was a faster, easier, and more secure way to access an account than passwords and pin numbers.

Nearly as many of those Kiwis surveyed, 64 per cent, said they were already familiar with biometrics.

Biometrics is the technical term for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics. Biometrics authentication is used in computer science as a form of identification and access control.

Visa found 42 per cent of those surveyed said they used biometrics on a weekly basis.

If you think that that biometrics usage number is high then consider this. When I was growing up in the 1970s and 1980s biometrics was generally considered a thing of the future, showing up in science fiction movies like Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan when Admiral James T. Kirk viewed the top-secret and classified Genesis file through a scan of his retina.

Similar software is now built into Microsoft Windows It’s called Windows Hello and uses a webcam to authenticate the person signing in to the machine by scanning their face and comparing their features to a profile stored in its memory. According to Microsoft, Windows Hello logs you into your computer three times faster than a password. That’s faster than Admiral Kirk’s 23rd-century retina scanner which takes around 10 seconds to scan Kirk’s retina and compare it to a scan on file!

Windows Hello uses either the built-in webcam to recognise your face, log you in with a touch on your fingerprint scanner.

You may be surprised to learn that Toshiba took fingerprint scanners on phones to the mainstream back in 2007. They were used to unlock the phones of the day with the owner’s finger or thumbprint.

The Apple iPhone 5s, announced in September 2013, took fingerprint scanners up to the next level by also allowing one-touch purchases from Apple’s iTunes Store and the Apple App Store. Samsung soon followed suit with similar functionality in its flagship phones. By then many business-grade personal computers came with a fingerprint reader. That’s seven years ago, and since then fingerprint scanners have started to appear on even budget phones.

While biometrics usage today is much higher than you’d think, there’s still a place for passwords and pins, particularly in the corporate space where contracts between parties insist on older tried and true technologies and two-factor authentication.

  • David Hallett is a co-founder and director of Hamilton software specialist Company-X.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Company X on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:



Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 