Fletcher Welcomes Collaborative Airport Partnership

Friday, 21 February 2020, 10:44 am
Press Release: Fletcher Building

Fletcher Construction Chief Executive Peter Reidy has today welcomed the announcement of Auckland Airport’s new construction alliance for the $1 billion-plus Domestic Jet Hub.

“This is progressive and collaborative partnership model which fulfils many of the principles of the Construction Sector Accord, sharing responsibility and enabling genuinely high performance and outcomes for stakeholders,” he says.

“Fletcher Construction is pleased to be partnered with the Airport, Hawkins (a Downer company) and designers Mott MacDonald on this shared delivery model.

“That such a critical and complex piece of national infrastructure as our largest airport’s new terminal is being delivered in this way is a significant step forward for our industry,” says Peter who is also co-chair of the Construction Accord partnership between Government and industry.

“We have been saying for some time that procurement practices of the past have not been delivering the industry that New Zealand needs.

“Yesterday’s announcement follows the partnership we formed last year with Watercare and Fulton Hogan to deliver a 10 year programme of works. I applaud the Airport for taking this next step, using a pure delivery alliance which will enable genuine collaboration between all parties.

“This is one of the largest projects within the Airport’s transformational future plan and will see the domestic terminal connected to the existing international terminal. Delivering such a large-scale development within an airport’s operating environment requires that kind of collaboration between client, designers and builders.

“The first stage of the alliance is now underway,” says Peter Reidy.

