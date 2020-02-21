Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tall Poppy NZ Agency Of The Year At 2020 RateMyAgent Awards

Friday, 21 February 2020, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Tall Poppy Real Estate

Tall Poppy Real Estate has won NZ Agency of the Year at the 2020 RateMyAgent Awards, held in Melbourne last night.

The awards are the largest real estate awards in Australasia to recognise agents and agencies that have ranked the highest based on customer reviews and feedback. They are the only major customer choice awards for the real estate industry in New Zealand and are calculated based on the verified reviews that customers provide on the RateMyAgent website.

Joe Wilkes, General Manager of Tall Poppy, says their team prides itself on delivering exceptional service while offering fairer real estate to Kiwis.

“Every day, we work hard to offer more to Kiwis, and we want to thank everyone who has bought or sold through us and given us such positive feedback. To have our team in Wellington recognised for their dedication to their clients is a fantastic start to the year,” says Joe Wilkes.

Tall Poppy’s new marketing bundle is the next step in doing more for Kiwis.

“Launched just a few weeks ago, we’ve had a fantastic response. Sellers receive comprehensive, digital marketing for their property (which is funded upfront by our business), without the need for sellers to dip into their savings to pay for marketing just to get their house on the market - we are the first national Real Estate company to offer this to all Kiwis selling their homes,” says Joe Wilkes.

Tall Poppy is a New Zealand Real Estate Agency, headquartered on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington. Founded in 2012, it operates throughout New Zealand and has saved New Zealanders more than $43 million in fees. It is working to create a fairer real estate industry for all Kiwis and prides itself in being an active member of the communities in which it operates. It plans to be available in all regions of New Zealand by the end of 2021. Tall Poppy was a Finalist in the 2019 REINZ Awards in the Large Agency Category.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tall Poppy Real Estate on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:



Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 