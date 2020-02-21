Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZGFA 2020 Awards Recognise Excellence Within The Ground Spreading Industry

Friday, 21 February 2020, 3:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Groundspread Fertiliser Association

Nominations are open for the 2020 New Zealand Groundspread Fertilisers Association (NZGFA) Awards – the only awards scheme specifically for the ground spreading industry.

Now in its second year, the awards fall into four categories - the President’s Award, the Innovation Award, the Health & Safety Award and the Young Achiever’s Award. The programme aims to celebrate excellence in the industry as well as raise the profile and understanding of what’s involved in the ground spreading profession.

NZGFA President, John Schultz, says ground spreaders play a vital role in the success of New Zealand’s agriculture. “Agriculture and food production all starts with pasture and crop growth, and it’s our job is to ensure that growth-enhancing nutrients are applied accurately and evenly to intended areas only.

“This is a skilled task for which ground spread operators undergo significant training. They use finely calibrated machines, sophisticated equipment and GPS tracking software so customers can receive accurate data that shows accurate placement.”

Mr Schultz adds that most ground spreaders work to the New Zealand industry standard, Spreadmark, which also stipulates robust environmental criteria. “This means if customers use a Spreadmark-accredited ground spreader, they can gain peace of mind that their environmental responsibilities around nutrient spreading will be taken care of.”

Nominations for the 2020 NZGFA Awards close on Friday 17th April 2020. Nomination forms, award criteria and terms and conditions are available at www.nzgfa.co.nz/awards All category finalists will be invited to attend the NZGFA’s 64th annual conference in Christchurch in July.

 

