New Naming Rights Sponsor For Young Viticulturist Of The Year And Dates Set For 2020

Monday, 24 February 2020, 9:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Winegrowers

The NZ Young Viticulturist of the Year Competition is delighted to announce that Corteva Agriscience is the new Naming Rights sponsor for the programme and has just signed a three year partnership.

As a leading crop protection company with an increased focus on biologicals, Corteva is an excellent partner to support the competition. They have highly experienced viticulturists in their team, who will also contribute to the competition by sharing their knowledge and passion at the Education Days and Regional and National Competitions. The National Finalists will also have the opportunity to visit their research farm based in Taranaki and one lucky winner will also win a 3-4 day study tour to an Australian viticultural region accompanied by Corteva’s viticultural specialist.

2020 is a particularly exciting year as “Young Vit” is now in its fifteenth year. Plans for a celebration later in the year are underway and will be announced in due course.

“We are thrilled to have Corteva on board and are looking forward to working with them to continue growing this competition, so it benefits even more young vits within our industry” says Nicky Grandorge, Leadership & Communities Manager at New Zealand Winegrowers.

The Corteva NZ Young Viticulturist of the Year Competition 2020 will begin with six Educational Days around the regions during May, before the six regional competitions run throughout June and July. The winner from each region will then go onto the national final in August.

Regional Competition Dates:

Auckland/Northern – 5th June 2020

Hawke’s Bay – 11th June 2020

Wairarapa – 18th June 2020

Marlborough – 2nd July 2020

S.Island Regional – 10th July 2020

Central Otago – 16th July 2020

