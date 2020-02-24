Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Workplaces Asked To Contribute To Diversity Research

Monday, 24 February 2020, 9:56 am
Press Release: Diversity Works

New Zealand organisations can contribute to valuable research uncovering important workplace diversity issues.

The annual New Zealand Workplace Diversity Survey is underway for 2020.

Diversity Works New Zealand Interim Chief Executive Adrienne Miller says, “This survey informs the important decisions our organisation makes around the training we develop, the further research we do and the best way we can support workplaces around the country to build a more inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

“It also enables us to establish emerging trends in the workplace diversity and inclusion space.”

In 2019, the survey highlighted some of the key areas that organisations needed to focus on. These included looking at whether women were well represented in decision-making roles, what initiatives were in place for the aging workforce, actions that needed to be taken to remove bias from the recruitment process and career development for people with disabilities.

“When this research is complete, we will share the findings so New Zealand organisations can see how the challenges they are facing compare with other similar-sized businesses,” Miller says.

The 2020 survey closes at 5pm on Friday, 6 March 2020. You can contribute to this important research in just 10 minutes, and everyone who completes the survey can go in the draw to win one of five $200 shopping vouchers.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Diversity Works on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:



Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 