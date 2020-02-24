Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Acclaimed litigator Kirsten Massey joins Russell McVeagh

Monday, 24 February 2020, 10:18 am
Press Release: Russell McVeagh

Acclaimed litigator Kirsten Massey joins Russell McVeagh partnership


Kirsten Massey

After 15 years working abroad, litigation expert Kirsten Massey has been welcomed back to Russell McVeagh as the firm's newest partner.

Kirsten spent her time overseas working at international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills in London, where she made partner 10 years ago. Before she moved to London in 2004, Kirsten was an associate in Russell McVeagh's litigation team.

"With specialist knowledge in commercial litigation, class actions, and professional negligence disputes, Kirsten's international experience will provide our clients with further expertise in sectors such as banking and finance and professional services," Russell McVeagh Board Chair Malcolm Crotty says. "We are delighted to have her on board."

Kirsten has been involved in some of the largest cases in the Commercial Court of England and Wales in recent years. She played an instrumental role in achieving a historic settlement for Royal Bank of Scotland on its landmark shareholder rights issue litigation, following the near collapse and government bailout of the bank in October 2008, for which she was recognised on The Lawyer's Hot 100 list. Most recently, she has advised TSB following its well-publicised IT issues, conducted an investigation for Ted Baker into allegations of misconduct by its CEO, and been involved in several significant professional negligence cases, defending accountants and lawyers.

Kirsten says she is excited to be returning to an extremely capable team of litigators and is eager to get stuck in to some of the market-leading cases Russell McVeagh is renowned for.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Russell McVeagh on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:



Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 