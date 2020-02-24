ASB And WiTH Collective New Zealand Launch New Brand Platform

ASB has launched its latest brand campaign, encouraging New Zealanders to “Live Life One Step Ahead” via WiTH Collective New Zealand, Linked by Isobar.

The new brand work has been designed to reflect customers changing expectations of life and of their bank and marks a shift for ASB back to a long-term brand building approach, one that was carefully informed by both global best-practice and a bespoke and highly rigorous research and strategic process.

The multi-platform campaign introduces the country to Ben and Amy, a lovable and thoroughly modern Kiwi couple who will take us on a journey of the ups and downs, twists and turns of life and prove out the insight that ‘no two lives are the same’ and ‘whichever path you choose, ASB can help you live it one step ahead’.

Practice Lead Brand & Marketing at ASB, Shane Evans said:

“We’re really excited to introduce Ben and Amy to New Zealand. They’ve been great talent to work with and this new campaign kicks us into an exciting period as we look to create a long-term brand platform that is highly relevant to the next generation of customers and their expectations of us. This platform will also help us continue to develop our customer experience, which we’re looking forward to.”

General Manager of WiTH Collective, John Marshall said:

“The aim was to capture both the progressiveness and the warmth of the ASB brand and to create a platform that resonated with this new, younger audience to set the brand up for the future.”

Creative Director of WiTH Collective Jack Delmonte said:

“I got my first bank account with ASB when I was 12 years old. Hadleigh got his to sort the finances at his uni flat. Since then the way we approach life and what we want out of it has changed monumentally. This work is a reflection of this modern mentality. We’re super excited for Kiwis to get to know Ben and Amy. They’re good sorts. Plenty more to come.”

Following on from their successful ASB Sustainaball campaign for the ASB Classic last month, the ‘Live Life’ campaign is the first major brand piece of work for WiTH Collective since their appointment as lead creative agency in 2019.

The first phase of the campaign went live Sunday 23 February and will be across all above the line channels and have an extensive digital and social presence over the coming months.



