XE Data Update - NZ 4Q Retail Sales Release
NZ Retail Sales for 4Q have just been released.
They came in marginally lower than expected.
Real Retail Sales on quarter +0.7% (Consensus +0.8%)
Actual (seasonally adjusted) retail sales rose 3.3% on the year.
Statistics NZ stated 9 of the 15 industries had higher sales volume in the December quarter.”
Electrical and electronic goods retailing has the largest rise, up 4.1% after increasing 2.8% in the September quarter.
Department stores had the largest fa;; (3.8%), followed by supermarket & grocery stores down 1.1%.
The NZD is little changed in immediate response.
Current indicative levels are:
NZDUSD 0.6300 /
0.63825
NZDAUD 0.9570 / 0.9595
NZDEUR 0.5825 / 0.5850
NZDGBP 0.4865 / 0.4890
NZDJPY 70.10 / 70.35
NZDCAD 83.55 / 83.80