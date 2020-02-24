XE Data Update - NZ 4Q Retail Sales Release

NZ Retail Sales for 4Q have just been released.

They came in marginally lower than expected.

Real Retail Sales on quarter +0.7% (Consensus +0.8%)

Actual (seasonally adjusted) retail sales rose 3.3% on the year.

Statistics NZ stated 9 of the 15 industries had higher sales volume in the December quarter.”

Electrical and electronic goods retailing has the largest rise, up 4.1% after increasing 2.8% in the September quarter.

Department stores had the largest fa;; (3.8%), followed by supermarket & grocery stores down 1.1%.

The NZD is little changed in immediate response.

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6300 / 0.63825

NZDAUD 0.9570 / 0.9595

NZDEUR 0.5825 / 0.5850

NZDGBP 0.4865 / 0.4890

NZDJPY 70.10 / 70.35

NZDCAD 83.55 / 83.80



