Shop To Help A Sister Succeed

Dress for Success, an organisation that supports women to get jobs and financial stability is holding its first ever pop-up shop in Porirua. Don’t miss out on your chance to get some quality pre-loved workwear at bargain prices, while also supporting a good cause.

The items on sale will be mostly corporate, work-friendly attire, but there will also be some nice jeans and a few casual clothes, all in very good condition. All the clothes are pre-loved, although occasionally there are brand new items in the mix. They will also have a wider range of accessories for sale such as handbags, shoes, jewellery and scarves.

The pop-up shop will be at 7 Serlby Place in Te Manawa from 27 – 29 February and all proceeds will go to the Wellington branch of Dress for Success.

Phillipa Wells, Executive Manager at Dress for Success in Wellington says that they are passionate about helping women get ahead and succeed.

“We offer free professional clothing for our clients when they go for an interview and help them with interview preparation, mentorship and tools to succeed in the workplace. Furthermore, if a client is successful in her job application, we further support her with a free capsule wardrobe to help her get settled in and feel confident,” says Ms Wells.

They also help women with clothes for other occasions where a good impression is important such as house viewings, court appearances, community re-integration, graduation, relatives of the graduate and other official events.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the service is a fantastic way to empower women just starting out in the workforce or getting back on their feet and looking to become financially independent.

“I remember clearly how daunting it could be going to interviews as a young single mum – so it really helps your confidence to know you’re looking professional and making a good impression.”

The dates and times of the pop-up shop is as follows:

27 - 28 February from 11am to 6 pm

29 February from 9 am to 2 pm

