Seeka Announces Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share

Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 5:38 pm
Press Release: Seeka

Te Puke, 25 February 2019: Seeka Limited (NZX-SEK), a listed New Zealand produce handler with operations in New Zealand and Australia, has today announced that a dividend of $0.12 per share has been declared by Seeka's Board.

The dividend comprises a normal dividend of $0.08 per share (following Board policy on a pre NZ IFRS 16 basis) and a special dividend of $0.04 cents per share following the completion of property sales negotiated in 2019 and completed in 2020.

The dividend is fully imputed and will be paid on 17 April 2020 to those shareholders on the register at 5pm on 20 March 2020. The dividend reinvestment plan will apply with a 2% discount to the strike price. This dividend will bring the total dividends distributed in the last 12 months to $0.24 (prior twelve months $0.24).

About Seeka

Seeka (NZX: SEK) is an integrated horticultural and produce company that grows, processes, distributes and markets high quality produce to world markets. An international business based in New Zealand focused on orchard-to-market excellence.

