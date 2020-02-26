Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

$19.1 Million Winner – Four Months On

Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 9:41 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand


There’s a whopping $42 million up for grabs with Powerball on Wednesday – the second largest prize in Lotto NZ history.

Kiwis up and down the country are already thinking about how they would spend their millions. Typically, most Powerball winners buy a house or pay off mortgages, help their families, travel overseas, and last but not least, help charities close to their hearts.

One of last year’s winners is no exception to that rule.

In October 2019, Powerball jackpotted to a massive $38 million. The jackpot was shared by two Auckland MyLotto players who each took home a huge $19.1 million.

“It’s absolutely life-changing, our lives will never be the same,” said one of the winners, a mother from Central Auckland.

“We’ve just bought our dream home and will be moving in soon – we can’t wait. We’ve always dreamt of owning our own home and now it’s a reality – though it’s still quite hard to believe!”

Since winning Powerball, the woman has helped family by paying off their mortgages but says the biggest thing for them is being able to help those who need it most.

The family have donated to multiple charities like The Salvation Army, SPCA and others.

“We feel so lucky to be able to help such great causes. One of the best things about winning Powerball is being able to make a difference and give back to the community,” said the winner.

While you may be thinking about handing in your resignation upon collecting your millions, another common theme among Powerball winners is staying in their jobs.

“The win has changed our lives so much, but a few things remain the same. We still work in the same jobs, but now we don’t work for the money – we do it for the passion.”

“I’m still driving the same $2,000 car I had before I won and walking around in the same clothes and shoes,” laughed the winner.

If Powerball is won by a single player on Wednesday, the $42 million jackpot will be the second largest prize in Lotto NZ history. The first was a $44 million prize won in November 2016 by a couple from the Hibiscus Coast.

Like all lotteries, our games are based on a large number of people paying a small amount of money in the hope of winning a small number of large prizes. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play responsibly – this is all about having fun, being informed and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer, visit MyLotto.

Every year 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits go to over 3,000 great causes around New Zealand. Over the past decade, Lotto NZ returned almost $2.2 billion in profits to communities all around New Zealand. Read more about how Lotto NZ players made this possible here: A decade of making a difference

Largest Powerball wins of all time

RankDateAmountRetailerLocation
1Nov 2016$44 millionDairy Flat Food Mart and LiquorAuckland
2Sep 2013$33 millionOne Step AheadAuckland
3Sep 2017$30.2 millionRichmond SuperetteTaupo
4Oct 2010$28.7 millionMobil PapakuraAuckland
5May 2017$27 millionMartina Four SquareThames

Powerball First Division wins in 2019

DatePrizeStoreLocation
2 January$22.3 millionInglewood BookcentreTaranaki
26 January$10 millionFeilding Video CentreFeilding
9 February$8 millionMyLottoAuckland
16 February$5.5 millionMyLottoChristchurch
13 March$11 millionUnichem Stortford LodgeHastings
17 April$16.2 millionMyLottoAuckland
24 April$5.3 millionMyLottoAuckland
1 May$5.5 millionTaipa FoodmarketTaipa
22 May$9.2 millionMyLottoAuckland
16 June$10.2 millionWhitcoulls The BaseHamilton
20 July$16.5 millionWoodys WinnersWellsford
17 August$12.2 millionMyLottoAuckland
16 October$19.1 millionMyLottoAuckland
$19.1 millionMyLottoAuckland
23 November$18.2 millionGulf Harbour Four SquareWhangaparaoa
28 December$17.1 millionThe Market StoreTwizel

2019 Powerball winner statistics

  • 56% of winners said they'd keep working after their win and 13% said it was too early to decide.
  • 81% of winners bought a new house
  • 100% of winners helped family and friends with their winnings
  • 50% of winners helped charities
  • 75% of winners indulged in some international travel

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Forest And Bird: Misinformation Circulating On Biodiversity Policy

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:



Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 