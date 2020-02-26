Perceptive welcomes two new Business Directors









Leading customer intelligence agency Perceptive has announced this month that Michael Stones and Angela Dunn have joined Perceptive as Business Directors.

The newly formed Business Director roles have been formed as part of the new Client Services team. These new appointments are aimed at strengthening Perceptive’s core business and ensuring that exceptional value is delivered to clients.

Stones joins Perceptive from UBT, where he was the Head of Marketing & Strategy Services since 2018, previously as Global Head of Market Research. While Dunn joins the team from Dunhumby where she was Senior Client Lead of Insights since 2018, having previously worked for Mattel.

Perceptive’s General Manager Oliver Allen says, “We are thrilled to have Ange and Michael join us at Perceptive. Bringing a wealth of strategic experience, both in New Zealand and internationally, we’re confident that they will help steer Perceptive’s client relationships and needs. They will be working to provide the best results for our clients.”

Providing a unique perspective, Dunn has worked both client and agency side within FMCG. She brings experience across a number of Categories – BWS, Confectionery, Impulse and Toys as well as a retailer lens from her time at Tesco. Leveraging her previous experience in these areas, Dunn will be able to map the client journey and translate client needs into customer intelligence projects — providing insights and recommendations that inform strategy, to then embed those insights and strategies into client’s businesses.

“Perceptive is known as cutting edge in New Zealand for the data science and customer intelligence work that they are doing and I am excited to be able to be a part of that,” says Dunn. “I love customer behaviour and all things data so it is a perfect fit for me, working with a company that interests and excites me. I see myself building strong relationships, understanding our clients businesses and working with them to move the dial on how they are thinking and executing.

Stones brings unique experience, having worked as a Head of Marketing and Strategy, as well as having been self-employed while working in research. Having worked with global SaaS brands, consumer skincare brands, and global chemical manufacturers, he has insights into strategies that fit a range of industries and buyer-profiles. His experience mapping competitive strategies and implementing campaigns across the entire customer lifecycle will be a huge asset to Perceptive.

“Perceptive has an unparalleled blend of technology, research and marketing expertise; and as part of the wider Clemenger Group, there are exciting opportunities to collaborate and provide the evidence-base for greater marketing effectiveness. I am looking forward to being part of the team and the opportunity to deliver more customer value,“ says Stones. “I’m also looking forward to using my insights and analytical skills to deliver profitable business outcomes for clients.”

Dunn and Stones will work strategically with clients to identify new growth opportunities and will be working with Perceptive’s Research and Customer Monitor clients to ensure Perceptive is delivering unmatched customer experience.





