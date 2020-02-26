Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Coronavirus – All Information For Businesses In One Place

Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 11:52 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

Business.govt.nz, part of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, has sourced information from 15 government departments so businesses can access all they need to know about the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in one place.

Business.govt.nz Director Matt Kennedy-Good says the outbreak and the global efforts to contain it affect New Zealand businesses in many ways.

“It’s vital that businesses stay up to date, but with so many things to consider and changing regularly, it can be overwhelming, particularly for small businesses.

“We want to make it a little bit easier for them, so they don’t have to blind trawl through numerous websites to find what is relevant to them.

“Whether you’re an employer with concerns about your staff and workplace, an exporter with overseas customers, or you are planning to travel abroad – this page is your single source of truth for government information on what to do and what assistance is available.”

As well as information for employers, exporters and importers, topics such as tax assistance, health and safety are covered, as well as information for landlords, tenants and the education sector.

The content is presented in an easily digestible format with links for more in-depth reading, and is kept up to date as new information becomes available.

The page has already been visited more than 45,000 times since it was published on the Business.govt.nz website earlier this month, with many repeat visitors using it regularly.

Business.govt.nz makes business easier by packaging information and advice from across government and the private sector, all in one place, designed for small businesses.

