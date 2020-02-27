Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Olivia Wensley Appointed Startup Queenstown Lakes Ceo

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 8:22 am
Press Release: Startup Queenstown Lakes

The Startup Queenstown Lakes board of trustees has completed the CEO recruitment process and is pleased to announce the appointment of Olivia Wensley in to the role.

Olivia, a Queenstown resident, has been a supporter of SQL’s activities since inception, was a member of the Gigatown Queenstown team and has a passion for developing Queenstown-Lakes into an attractive destination for investment and growth, particularly in the technology area. Olivia is a trained lawyer and has most recently been part of the executive team at Legal-tech startup, Automio.

Olivia Wensley, the newly appointed CEO of Startup Queenstown Lakes

SQL Chair David Wallace said: “we were inundated with applications for this role and were excited by the calibre of people who wanted to lead our organisation to continue to build on the foundations that James Burnes and the team have established. We have some exciting initiatives coming up which will be announced over the next few months and having a new CEO in place with a passion for a thriving start up and technology scene is key to driving a number of these.”

“I’m thrilled to come on board – and look forward to taking SQL to the next level” said Olivia “Queenstown is a unique place and there are fantastic opportunities for growth in the startup ecosystem – particularly in the tourism and tourism tech spheres”.

