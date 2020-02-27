Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

HelloFresh, World’s Largest Meal Kit Service Set For Significant Expansion In NZ

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 3:00 pm
Press Release: HelloFresh

The world’s largest meal kit provider is set to expand its production facilities in New Zealand by more than ten times its current size with the opening of their new distribution centre.

Staffing levels at the new HelloFresh distribution centre will also be increased by up to 50% - with recruitment for a wide range of Auckland based operational roles currently underway.

The move comes just over a year after launching in New Zealand and is driven by their rapid growth throughout the North Island. The company’s meal-kit model delivers fresh ingredients and easy-to-follow recipe cards to customers’ front door weekly.

Tom Rutledge HelloFresh NZ CEO says the new production facilities will allow the company to expand its regional distribution to new parts of the country and diversify their current product portfolio.

“The exceptional level of support for the brand has seen us hit a number of key milestones last year and has allowed us to bring forward our expansion plans.

“The new production facility is a key strategic step for HelloFresh, and we’re excited about what this means, for both our customers and our suppliers who are on this journey with us.

“Further growth will allow us to expand our production volumes which will provide greater opportunities for fresh local produce and meat suppliers. Whilst, at the same time, permitting us to expand on our product offering to meet the changing nutritional and convenience needs of Kiwis,” he says.

Rutledge says the new 9000sqm Mount Wellington site in Auckland’s industrial hub includes modern warehousing which can maintain temperatures for a variety of fresh ingredients in zones ranging from -20 to +21 degrees, will support the latest production technology and facilitate new employment opportunities.

He says the new technology will reduce the time it takes to pack a meal kit by 30% and increase precision. The machinery will also allow for higher customisation, with customers being able to select from more options and further tailor their box according to their household’s preferences.

The company will also use the move into the new warehouse to fast forward their focus on sustainability. Opening up opportunities to further innovate their packaging solutions to ensure boxes arrive safe and fresh in the most sustainable way available.

The new warehousing facilities will be operational from February 2020.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from HelloFresh on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Forest And Bird: Misinformation Circulating On Biodiversity Policy

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:



Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 