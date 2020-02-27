Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Industry Qualifications To Address Water Woes

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Connexis

Wellington, February 27 2020: With the capital’s aging and struggling water infrastructure under the spotlight recently, the industry is responding with the release of a new level of training qualifications to upskill supervisors and managers.

Connexis, the Industry Training Organisation (ITO) for the Infrastructure Industry, has just released two new Level 5 water-related diplomas: Drinking-water Treatment, and Wastewater Treatment. These diplomas have been developed with industry and are targeted at qualified operators working in supervisory positions within New Zealand’s Water and Wastewater Treatment plants.

Connexis Chief Executive Toby Beaglehole says, “The management of both drinking-water and wastewater are crucial to all New Zealanders. It’s imperative that the industry gets it right in addressing the challenges of a growing population and ever-increasing usage demands. Suitably qualified people are the key to ensuring we have safe drinking water and clean and useable beaches and rivers now and for future generations.

“As the standard-setting body appointed by Government for the infrastructure industries – Civil, Energy, Telecommunications and Water – Connexis is committed to continually upskilling the nation’s infrastructure workforce.”

Toby says that the new Level 5 diplomas will take approximately 20 months to complete through blended learning including online, on-the-job and off-the-job block courses. “They are focused on managing and optimising plant operations to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements along with health and safety,” he says.

“The new diplomas in Drinking-water and Wastewater Treatment add another qualified skill level to water infrastructure staff nationwide, at a critical time when there is an immediate need by local government to step up our country’s water infrastructure.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Connexis on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Forest And Bird: Misinformation Circulating On Biodiversity Policy

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:



Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 