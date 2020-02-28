No-Appointment Car Servicing Model Gaining Traction



Car maintenance and repair is both big business and a very real part of any vehicle owner’s life. Ever since the invention of the automobile, owners have had to take their wheeled assets in for annual or kilometre-based services. And, over the years, one thing has generally remained the same within the traditional servicing model: regardless of where you choose to take your car in to get it serviced, you can be sure that you’ll have to make an appointment.

Until now. Recent years have seen an upsurge in commuters taking advantage of no-appointment servicing options. And more dealerships and other servicing providers are beginning to offer this alternative to the usual appointments-based approach. In essence, the idea behind this no-appointments business model is that vehicle owners can simply walk into a mechanic and get their car serviced within a matter of minutes.

While this model certainly has its advantages, car owners must be aware that this no-appointments option generally only extends to certain services. For example, Oil Changers, a car servicing company with locations all across New Zealand, offers walk-in services for all basic vehicle maintenance. Such services would include things like oil changes, engine flushes, checks and top-ups, and coolant and/or transmission services. However, more detailed servicing, such as mechanical (e.g. fuel pump, brakes, steering and suspension, etc.), tyre, or bodywork repairs or replacements would be excluded.

To help you decide whether no-appointment or appointment-based servicing is best for your needs, check out the comparison below:

Appointments:

• Can be costly

• Can be time consuming:

o Have the potential for delays depending on when your car is booked in

o Have the potential for delays should parts need to be ordered

• May mean commuters would require alternative transport while their vehicles are being serviced

• Cover all services, from basic maintenance to more comprehensive repairs

• Have a higher likelihood of latent mechanical issues being picked up timeously

No-appointments:

• Generally mean commuters meet with better value for money

• Can be time saving:

o Services are conducted quickly while you wait

o There are no delays as only in-store equipment and products used since parts repairs are not included in the services

• Do not require commuters to arrange alternative transport

• Only cover basic maintenance:

o May require commuters to make an appointment in cases where more comprehensive repairs are required or identified

• Have a higher risk of latent mechanical issues being overlooked as repairs do not form part of the services offered

While the no-appointment model is certainly gaining traction among commuters, and clearly offers a simple and efficient alternative for basic maintenance, if you’re in need of a more comprehensive service that includes things like parts replacements, then making an appointment is still your best option. However, the potential for regular and convenient basic maintenance that the no-appointment option offers would likely mean that you’d require far fewer bigger repairs in the long run, leading to both moneys saved and a safer driving experience in the long run. The fact that it has become easier and more convenient for the average vehicle owner to maintain their cars indicates that the no-appointment option may well be here to stay.



