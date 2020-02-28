Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Takes Native Birds Under Its Wing In New Safety Video

Friday, 28 February 2020, 9:51 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has today hatched its latest safety video A Journey to Safety. The video highlights the impact of New Zealand’s biodiversity crisis through the story of a young girl who transports a lost takahē to his new home with help from Air New Zealand and the Department of Conservation (DOC).

The airline’s latest offering builds on its eight-year partnership with DOC. The two organisations have been working together since 2012 to help protect and enhance New Zealand’s natural environment. Under the partnership the airline has transported more than 3,200 threatened species to safe havens, funded pest traps across 38,000 hectares of the country, and supported marine science and research within New Zealand’s marine reserves.

Rising star Lily Roebuck is supported in the role of Janey by DOC Threatened Species Ambassador Nicola Toki, DOC ranger Jerry Henry-Finch, Air New Zealand crew members Danielle Griffioen, Henry McIntyre, Shelly Pretorius and Jordan Young, children of Air New Zealand employees, and a CGI takahē named Mr T.

New Zealand’s landscapes are also a feature of the video, with the Murchison Mountains in Fiordland, Tiritiri Matangi in the Hauraki Gulf and Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari in Waikato all making an appearance.

Air New Zealand’s General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the newest video is a charming story with a serious message behind it.

“While it’s lighthearted on the surface, it conveys a really important message – our native birds need our help. Our safety videos have collectively generated more than 180 million views over the past decade, so what better medium to shine a spotlight on New Zealand’s biodiversity crisis.

“We’re really proud of the work we’re doing with DOC, and hope Kiwis and visitors alike will not only delight in our latest video, but take on the message behind it.”

Department of Conservation Threatened Species Ambassador Nicola Toki says right now is a globally significant time when it comes to New Zealand’s biodiversity crisis.

“The reality is, a huge number of our species are on the fast track to extinction. We’ve already lost 50 species of birds since humans arrived in New Zealand, and each year up to 25 million native birds are killed by introduced predators. Protecting our native taonga is a massive challenge, but one all Kiwis and businesses can be part of, by doing things like purchasing backyard traps and getting behind their local community groups.

“We’re thrilled to have been able to work with Air New Zealand on their latest safety video. Our native species are part of our identity as Kiwis, and it’s so important to protect that.”

A Journey to Safety will be rolled out across Air New Zealand's international and domestic fleet from today and is available to view online here

