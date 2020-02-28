AI Forum Of NZ Backs Set Up Of New Digital Council

The AI Forum of New Zealand today came out in support of the government taking digital understanding to the next level with the announcement of the new Digital Council.

“We are thrilled that included in the council line up is one of our executive members, Rachel Kelly,” Forum executive director Emma Naji says.

The Digital Council will act as a government advisor, drawing on the expertise of the new board, made up of a collection of domain experts.

“The government has to tackle some big topics across the New Zealand tech ecosystem, and I am sure the Digital Council will help enormously,” Naji says.



“Artificial intelligence (AI) will have a significant positive impact, not only on New Zealand's trade and commerce, but on the fundamental ways we live and work. It is vital that we take every opportunity to shape and secure our future as early as possible.

“As a non-governmental organisation which brings together the New Zealand AI ecosystem, the AI Forum is well placed to offer support from our comprehensive research and huge community of AI experts.

“It is fantastic to see Rachel Kelly, who sits on our executive board, involved in the Digital Council and we will support her in any way we can.



“We are looking forward to future collaboration and wish the Digital Council every success in their endeavours.”

Kelly says there are a number of incredible industry leaders and sector groups within New Zealand, working diligently to raise the technology bar and ensure new digital solutions at-scale can benefit all Kiwis.

“It gives me immense pleasure to add my voice and passion to the Digital Council. In collaboration with this incredible team of industry experts and the broader tech ecosystem, I look forward to re-imagining and co-designing what trust and inclusion might like in a world of digital and how New Zealand can become a lighthouse in this space."

