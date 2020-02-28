Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

AI Forum Of NZ Backs Set Up Of New Digital Council

Friday, 28 February 2020, 12:25 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

The AI Forum of New Zealand today came out in support of the government taking digital understanding to the next level with the announcement of the new Digital Council.

“We are thrilled that included in the council line up is one of our executive members, Rachel Kelly,” Forum executive director Emma Naji says.

The Digital Council will act as a government advisor, drawing on the expertise of the new board, made up of a collection of domain experts.

“The government has to tackle some big topics across the New Zealand tech ecosystem, and I am sure the Digital Council will help enormously,” Naji says.


“Artificial intelligence (AI) will have a significant positive impact, not only on New Zealand's trade and commerce, but on the fundamental ways we live and work. It is vital that we take every opportunity to shape and secure our future as early as possible.

“As a non-governmental organisation which brings together the New Zealand AI ecosystem, the AI Forum is well placed to offer support from our comprehensive research and huge community of AI experts.

“It is fantastic to see Rachel Kelly, who sits on our executive board, involved in the Digital Council and we will support her in any way we can.


“We are looking forward to future collaboration and wish the Digital Council every success in their endeavours.”

Kelly says there are a number of incredible industry leaders and sector groups within New Zealand, working diligently to raise the technology bar and ensure new digital solutions at-scale can benefit all Kiwis.

“It gives me immense pleasure to add my voice and passion to the Digital Council. In collaboration with this incredible team of industry experts and the broader tech ecosystem, I look forward to re-imagining and co-designing what trust and inclusion might like in a world of digital and how New Zealand can become a lighthouse in this space."

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Forest And Bird: Misinformation Circulating On Biodiversity Policy

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:



Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Remains At 1.0 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment is at or slightly above its maximum sustainable level while consumer price inflation is close to the 2 percent mid-point of our target range. ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Novel Coronavirus Detected In China – Expert Reaction

The virus was detected after more than 40 people were hospitalised with pneumonia in Wuhan City, China and the outbreak traced to a large animal and seafood market. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that person-to-person transmission ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First: Launch Of Parliament Petition To Remove Aluminium Dross

This afternoon to a crowd of over 100 people in Mataura -- Mark Patterson, New Zealand First List MP based in Clutha-Southland launched a parliamentary petition regarding the aluminium dross issue in Mataura, Southland. The petition asks that the House ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 