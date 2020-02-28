CoreLogic Pain & Gain Report - Q4 - 2019
The latest CoreLogic Pain & Gain Report released today (www.corelogic.co.nz/paingainreport) takes a deep dive into the profits and losses across property resales for the December 2019 quarter. Conducted by Economist Kelvin Davidson, the Pain & Gain results delivers a proxy for the performance of the housing market by highlighting the magnitude of profit or loss a typical seller of a home makes across the country.
In the key findings from this report (resales - 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019), Kelvin Davidson found that: