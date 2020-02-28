Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

.nz Wholesale Domain Fee Change Announced

Friday, 28 February 2020, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Internet NZ

InternetNZ has announced that .nz wholesale domain fees will change from $1.25/month to $1.50/month.

The change will be applied to newly created and renewed domains beginning 1 June 2020.

Chief executive Jordan Carter says the change offers a modest but much needed update.

"Falling registrations are threatening our ability to offer the core security and co-ordination services which our market demands. In order to sustainably offer those vital services long term, we have to increase our prices."

Carter also said that InternetNZ now knows the real size of the local market.

"Since we started it's been all about growth. We can now see how big our market really is and with this change, maintain our organisation at the right size to service that market-as well as delivering on our public good commitments."

The price change was recommended in the 2019 pricing review and was approved at the most recent InternetNZ council meeting.

Find more from Internet NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
