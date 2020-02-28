Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

$50 Million Powerball Must Be Won – Will It Be Won In Your Region?

Friday, 28 February 2020, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

It’s the talk of the town – a record-breaking $50 million is up for grabs this Saturday and must be won! Kiwis all around the country are joining queues to pick up a little yellow ticket that may just change their lives forever.

In a Must Be Won draw, if there are no First Division winners the entire jackpot rolls down to the next division where there are winners – i.e. Second or Third Division. If there is more than one winner in that prize division, then the prize is shared evenly amongst all of the winners. Read more about how a Must Be Won draw works here.

“With a Powerball Must Be Won this Saturday, it’s guaranteed that one or more lucky Kiwis are going to win big – even if the prize is split.

“Winning can happen anywhere, this year we’ve made five millionaires already from Auckland (2), Alexandra, Tuatapere and Temuka. We’re excited that we’ll be making more New Zealanders millionaires this weekend!” says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

Ticket sales are projected to be well over two million for Saturday’s draw and Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early.

“With an epic $50 million up for grabs, we know Kiwis want a chance to win. Lotto NZ stores are going to be really busy the next few days and we’re also expecting high traffic to MyLotto and the Lotto NZ App. My best piece of advice to players is to get in early to make sure they’re in to win!” says Marie.

Players can buy a ticket for Saturday’s $50 million Powerball draw in-store at any Lotto NZ retailer, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

NORTHLAND    
Luckiest store: Hammer Hardware Kawakawa with 13 First Division Lotto Family wins
Total First Division Powerball winners: 6  
Town/CityYear StoreOutlet StatusPowerball win amount
Dargaville2002Mags N MoreInactive$ 2,028,152
Kaeo2006Kaeo Four SquareActive$ 17,702,362
Taipa2019Taipa FoodmarketActive$ 5,000,000
Whangarei2001Shell NZ Limited (Kensington)Inactive$ 8,073,917
2004KeymanInactive$ 4,085,515
2016Sunnyside FoodmarketActive$ 5,000,000
AUCKLAND    
Luckiest store: Berrymans with 27 First Division Lotto Family wins 
Total First Division Powerball winners: 61  
Town/CityYearStoreOutlet StatusPowerball win amount
Albany2016Dairy Flat Food Mart & LiquorActive$ 44,000,000
Auckland2001Roskill South Hammer HardwareInactive$ 3,286,228
2002Mairangi Bay Dairy & LottoActive$ 6,548,375
2003Mangere Bridge United Video & LottoInactive$ 3,890,815
2003Pakuranga LottoActive$ 1,000,000
2004Eden Foods (St Heliers)Active$ 5,019,606
2004Countdown Manukau City MallActive$ 1,000,000
2004Chance EnterprisesInactive$ 500,000
2004Kelston Digital PhotosActive$ 4,790,368
2004Mt Wellington LottoInactive$ 3,523,910
2004Coopers Paper Power & LottoInactive$ 1,260,704
2005Devonport New WorldActive$ 5,108,868
2005Amigo's Dairy, Stationery & LottoActive$ 14,500,000
2005Countdown Manukau City MallActive$ 8,838,713
2006Countdown LynfieldActive$ 4,333,277
2006Countdown Manukau City MallActive$ 3,500,000
2006Ponderosa SuperetteActive$ 9,198,114
2006Pak N Save Lincoln RoadActive$ 1,000,000
2006Motorway Dairy & LottoInactive$ 1,860,737
2006Countdown LynfieldActive$ 3,265,936
2007Countdown Sylvia ParkInactive$ 1,962,587
2007Haywards Paper PowerActive$ 4,436,871
2008Westgate PharmacyActive$ 8,000,000
2008Westgate PharmacyActive$ 7,500,000
2009Manukau Pak 'N SaveActive$ 22,206,973
2009Dawson SuperetteActive$ 5,000,000
2009Countdown LynfieldActive$ 6,000,000
2009Mairangi Bay Dairy & LottoActive$ 3,000,000
2010DVD CentralInactive$ 3,000,000
2010Dawson SuperetteActive$ 3,000,000
2010Magazine City & LottoActive$ 13,290,012
2010Bellbird Dairy & LottoActive$ 5,000,000
2010MagasceneActive$ 12,658,036
2011Hari SuperetteActive$ 11,853,233
2011New World New LynnActive$ 2,500,000
2011St Lukes LottoInactive$ 6,000,000
2012Fix St JamesInactive$ 6,000,000
2012Whitcoulls New LynnActive$ 8,000,000
2013Botany Junction Four SquareActive$ 10,180,673
2014Willy WonkaInactive$ 26,061,898
2015Mitchell's Paper PowerActive$ 9,000,000
2015Downtown DairyActive$ 9,000,000
2017Avondale FoodmarketActive$ 3,500,000
2017New World BotanyActive$ 7,000,000
2018Paper Plus RemueraActive$ 18,000,000
2018New World Albany  

...

