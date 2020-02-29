Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Beyond Breaks Into The US Market With Free-roam VR Game, Oddball

Saturday, 29 February 2020, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Beyond

WELLINGTON - Feb. 29, 2020 - Beyond, VR gaming and software studio announced today the debut of their first free-roaming game Oddball in the US with Two Bit Circus, the world’s first micro-amusement park.

Wellington based Beyond, have spent the past year working on unique technology and gaming content to break the deadlock around the high cost of access to VR.

Using the latest in wireless headsets and a custom game management system, the cost for a licensee to set it up is 1/10th of the cost of traditional free-roaming VR gaming spaces. Unlike other offerings in the market, their first game, Oddball, is aimed at the family market with no zombies or violence.

Oddball transports players to a cartoon world, where two teams compete for points by firing sticky balls from custom launchers to deplete the health of opponents, who appear as pandas in this colorful VR landscape. Fart bombs and beach balls act as power ups, while players creep and crouch their way to victory in five-minute rounds full of hilarity.

“Our mission is to make players laugh out loud. It’s healthy, social entertainment” says Jessica Manins, co-founder and CEO.

The game involves the latest wireless VR technology, allowing players to move freely through the expansive VR world — which spans over 100 square metres of physical space — without the limitations of a tether or backpack PC.

Manins knows that gaming not only needs to be fun but business savvy. “Our licensee model is allowing us to rapidly expand into new markets with the US market being first,” she says. “this is because the ROI is impressive and the replayability aspect of the game encourages customer retention.”

“There are so many factors that make Oddball a totally unique gaming experience — from the amazingly vibrant world and the ability to explore it freely, to the repeatable gameplay and panda avatars that add to the great social experience,” said Brent Bushnell, CEO and co-founder of Two Bit Circus. “It’s a perfect fit for our park and we’re so excited to share this fun experience with our guests. This is what exploring the future of fun is all about.”

With a shared mission to make new entertainment experiences as social and accessible as possible, Two Bit Circus and Beyond each strive to use the latest technology and play to bring people closer together. Combining elements from popular laser tag games with a significantly lower chance of bodily harm than paintball, Oddball is suitable for ages eight to eighty and encourages teamwork as well as hilarious fun and competition.

Previously only available in New Zealand, Two Bit Circus is the first to offer Oddball to players in the US opening in their downtown Los Angeles park on Saturday, 29th February.

About Beyond

Wellington studio Beyond have spent the past year working on unique technology and gaming content to break the deadlock around the high cost of access to VR.

Along with fun gaming content, Beyond’s technology promises to reduce overheads and setup times for licensees in the location-based entertainment sector and open up VR gaming to the masses.

For more information, visit www.beyond.fun or follow @beyondvrgames

