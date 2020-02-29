Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lotto Stores Buzzing: 2,000 Tickets Being Sold Each Minute

Saturday, 29 February 2020, 5:40 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Today is on-track to be the busiest day in Lotto NZ history ahead of tonight’s $50 million Powerball Must Be Won draw, with 2,000 tickets being sold every minute.

Lotto NZ can confirm that more than 1.9 million tickets have now been purchased for tonight’s draw, already beating the number entered into Wednesday’s $42 million draw – and the busiest time for sales is yet to come.

“Stores around the country are buzzing as Kiwis pick up a ticket to be part of Lotto NZ history – we’re seeing queues out the door in some places,” said Marie Winfield, Head of Communications at Lotto NZ.

“Sales are typically at their peak after 5pm, so the busiest time in store and online is still to come. We recommend that anyone who wants a ticket for tonight’s $50 million Powerball Must Be Won draw to get their ticket early.”

Ticket sales are on track to reach record levels for tonight’s $50 million Powerball Must Be Won draw, with Lotto NZ expecting around 2.5 million tickets to be entered into the draw.

Lotto NZ’s games are based on a large number of people spending a small amount of money for a small chance to win big. At all times Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play responsibly – this is all about having fun, being informed and knowing your limits. For more information on the tools and resources we offer, visit MyLotto.

Every year 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits go to over 3,000 great causes around New Zealand. Over the past decade, Lotto NZ returned almost $2.2 billion in profits to communities all around New Zealand. Read more about how Lotto players made this possible here: A decade of making a difference

