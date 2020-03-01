Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

KiwiSaver Ban Will Cost New Zealanders And Do Nothing For Climate Change

Sunday, 1 March 2020, 12:04 pm
Press Release: PEPANZ

A ban on KiwiSaver investment into fossil fuel companies will make New Zealanders poorer in retirement and do nothing for climate change, says the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ).

"This approach will mean lower returns and less money in the backpocket for up to 700,000 New Zealanders in retirement," says PEPANZ Chief Executive John Carnegie.

"There are already numerous funds that don’t invest in fossil fuels, and switching to these is a decision that people can and should make themselves without politicians imposing their own preferences. This is especially the case for something as important as retirement savings.

"In our view, investing in these companies is something to be proud of, given that energy makes our lives better and is lifting millions of people out of poverty around the world. Natural gas and oil provide over half of New Zealand’s energy with no realistic alternatives yet to replace all of this.

"Does this mean we will also ban investment into cars, buildings, electricity, airlines, plastics, and food production, given they are all major users of fossil fuels?

"We support the transition to a lower emissions world but this is not the way to do it. Even the Government’s own Interim Climate Change Committee advisors last year strongly highlighted the role of natural gas as a transition fuel supporting renewable electricity.

"It will do absolutely nothing for climate change or lowering emissions, given these shares will just end up belonging to someone else. These shares are largely for ownership, and do not necessarily grow these companies or increase their activities.

"If the goal is to lower emissions then we should focus on policies that could actually lower emissions, like the Emissions Trading Scheme

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from PEPANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Misinformation Circulating On Biodiversity Policy

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 