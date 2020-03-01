Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Reduces Samoa Services

Sunday, 1 March 2020, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is reducing its Auckland-Apia services from six to three per week, effective Monday 2 March in response to a directive issued to all airlines by the Samoan Government.

In addition, and to comply with requests from the Samoan Ministry of Health, all passengers to Samoa are now required to carry with them a medical certificate, indicating they are well and able to travel. Customers must hold medical certificates dated within three days of booked travel. This will be required for check-in before a boarding pass is issued.

While these restrictions are expected to be disruptive to some customers planning to travel to Samoa, Air New Zealand understands the request, and will do what is necessary to comply with the requirements of the Samoan Government.

Air New Zealand’s Auckland-Apia schedule for the week commencing Monday 2 March is as follows:

Date Flight number Status 
Monday 2 March NZ958/959 Cancelled 
Tuesday 3 March NZ254/255 As scheduled 
Thursday 5 March NZ254/255 As scheduled 
Friday 6 March NZ958/959 Cancelled 
Saturday 7 March NZ254/255 As scheduled 
Sunday 8 March NZ958/959 Cancelled 

The airline is working through schedule adjustments for the week commencing Monday 9 March and these will be confirmed tomorrow.

Air New Zealand will directly contact customers affected by these changes. Customers booked via a travel agent (including online travel agents) will be contacted by their booking agent.

The latest information will also be published on the Travel Alerts section of the Air New Zealand website and customers are encouraged to check this, before calling the airline's contact centre. Customers are also welcome to directly message the airline through its social media channels.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Misinformation Circulating On Biodiversity Policy

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 