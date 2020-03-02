Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BioGro Fully Supports An Organic National Regulation

Monday, 2 March 2020, 2:49 pm
Press Release: BioGro

Agriculture and Food Safety Minister, Damien O'Connor has announced that he has introduced the Organics Product Bill to Parliament and if passed, will create a national standard for organics here in New Zealand.
 

BioGro have been working hard, alongside other leads within the Organic Sector to see an official standard and regulations implemented. Government first recognised this as a requirement in May 2018 and have progressed tremendously over the past 18 months in its implementation.
 

BioGro chief executive Donald Nordeng stresses the importance for the sector and those beyond to get involved with the consultation process.
 

"Organic production overlays many industries, with the needs and requirements for each to be different" Mr Nordeng says
 

"Despite the fact we have fallen behind other countries, this is actually an advantageous opportunity to shape the sector in a way that makes sense to everyone. A public comment gives you a voice through a complex process, and we encourage everyone to utilise this when available"
 

BioGro is New Zealand’s largest certifier, currently certifying over 830 producers, farmers and manufacturers across 20 different sectors within New Zealand and across the Pacific. 
 

"71.5 million hectares of farmland are now organic worldwide, with 2.8 million organic farmers to meet the ever-growing demand. Consumers have become more conscious of how their spending behaviour can impact the environment in a positive way".
 

"Climate change is the biggest environmental challenge of our time, and it’s important that we all strive to do the best we can for a sustainable future. Organic farming is one contributing solution to climate change, so we see national regulation as a monumental development for further transparency and integrity in this space".
 

The Bill will have its first reading soon, and if passed it will be referred to the Primary Production Select Committee that will consult on the content of the bill. The Government has agreed to public consultation on regulatory proposals covering these details, with the consultation process likely to follow closely after.

