Unions Offer To Withdraw Tomorrow’s Strike If NZ Bus Drops Clawbacks

Monday, 2 March 2020, 5:44 pm
Press Release: FIRST Union

New Zealand bus drivers in Auckland have offered to withdraw a strike notice issued for tomorrow if their employer, NZ Bus, is willing to immediately return to the negotiating table and drop their attempts to clawback hard-won terms and conditions from Auckland bus drivers, FIRST Union said today.

"We have let NZ Bus know that bus drivers are willing to withdraw their strike notice and cancel their meetings tomorrow if the company will engage with them and rule out further eroding the few good terms and conditions that remain for bus drivers in Auckland," said Jared Abbott, FIRST Union Secretary for Transport, Logistics and Manufacturing.

"In their most recent offer, NZ Bus have sought to weaken existing terms and conditions and reduce the maximum amount that any future bus driver could earn, which would make them the second lowest-paying operator in Auckland."

Mr Abbott said he did not think a further reduction in terms and conditions would be the solution to a growing shortage of drivers in New Zealand.

"Auckland already has a bus driver shortage, and difficulty servicing its growing commuter base - why would the company seek to make it even more unattractive to potential recruits?" said Mr Abbott.

"The bus drivers just want to earn a fair wage for the work they do."

FIRST Union is open for communication with NZ Bus and hopes to resolve the issue and find a solution with the company.

