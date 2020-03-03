Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Time To Work Together, Not Threaten Jobs

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 9:29 am
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Irresponsible and unhelpful is how the National President of the Tertiary Education Union is describing moves by two universities to cut jobs due to the corona virus travel ban.

The vice-chancellors of both Auckland and Wellington’s Victoria universities have suggested the corona virus travel ban preventing some international students from coming to New Zealand must flow directly on to cuts in jobs. At the University of Auckland there is hiring freeze in place, and at Victoria University of Wellington the vice-chancellor has announced likely redundancies.

TEU National President, Michael Gilchrist, says this is premature and capacity must be retained in these institutions and staff are the most important element of that capacity.

“There are many other ways in which the impacts of the travel ban could be buffered. We agree that government, through the Tertiary Education Commission, has a vital role to play in that process and have asked for a meeting to work out a nation-wide strategy to address the impact of the travel ban.”

Staff cuts should be the last option to be considered, according to Gilchrist.

“It is ironic that once again staff feature as pawns in the power games of vice-chancellors, rather than being valued and respected for the complexity of their work and the care they bring to the staff-student relationship. Many staff are already doing a huge amount of extra work to minimise the impact of the travel ban."

The TEU is pressuring the Tertiary Education Commission to call a meeting of all the relevant parties across the tertiary sector – staff and student representatives, CEs and VCs, and officials – so that a nationally co-ordinated and coherent response can be developed instead of the current knee-jerk reaction that is being demonstrated at the moment by a couple of our universities.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 