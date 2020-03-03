FarmIQ Welcomes MSD Animal Health As A Minority Investor

Global partnership for Kiwi Agtech company FarmIQ.

FarmIQ today announced MSD Animal Health, a division of NYSE listed Merck & Co., Inc. became a minority investor. MSD Animal Health joins FarmIQ’s existing shareholders Farmlands, Silver Fern Farms, Pamu Farms NZ, and Veterinary Enterprises Group who have also invested new capital into FarmIQ.

FarmIQ Chief Executive Darryn Pegram said, “The new capital will be used to fuel FarmIQ’s domestic growth and to invest in its world-leading software. The investment is an exciting development for FarmIQ, and signals MSD Animal Health’s ongoing commitment to New Zealand agriculture and their focus on accelerating traceability in livestock to improve animal health.

“We believe MSD Animal Health‘s investment confirms the considerable potential of the FarmIQ application and its world leading capability” said Mr Pegram. “We also believe it is a fantastic endorsement of the original FarmIQ Primary Growth Partnership “PGP” partners who foresaw the value of individual animal records for productivity and traceability as well as creating value from provenance. We hope the many supporters of FarmIQ over the years take justifiable pride in this endorsement. By connecting the power of FarmIQ’s open software platform and the range of MSD Animal Health’s products, including the Allflex Livestock Intelligence range of animal health monitoring solutions the companies are well placed to create new value for farmers the world over.”

“Combining MSD Animal Health’s deep connection with animal health and FarmIQ’s exceptional animal recording capability will help change the way farmers and vets interact and make decisions. I’m hugely excited about this new partnership and what it will bring, “said Mr. Pegram.

“Our animal health, identification and monitoring capabilities and investment in FarmIQ will help accelerate the technology development and advance the health of animals,” said Shane McManaway, Allflex Livestock Intelligence, APAC, President, MSD Animal Health. “We look forward to our partnership with FarmIQ continuing to build the future of farming in New Zealand and create a connected and integrated ecosystem for the New Zealand livestock and dairy market.”

About FarmIQ

As the legacy of the FarmIQ PGP, FarmIQ provides New Zealand’s most comprehensive farm management software. Through platform partnerships with leading New Zealand Agribusinesses and through sales of its own SaaS products, FarmIQ is used on more than 4200 farms. By aggregating and organizing farm data, FarmIQ helps farmers drive productivity gains, streamline their operations and reduce the burden of farm compliance. FarmIQ operates in both the livestock and dairy sector, employs 40 people and is owned by MSD, Farmlands, Pamu Farms NZ (formerly Landcorp), Silver Fern Farms and Veterinary Enterprises. For more information, visit www.FarmIQ.co.nz

About MSD Animal Health

For more than a century, MSD, a leading global biopharmaceutical company, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases. MSD Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA, is the global animal health business unit of MSD. Through its commitment to The Science of Healthier Animals®, MSD Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, pet owners and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of digitally connected identification, traceability and monitoring products. MSD Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals and the people who care for them. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. MSD Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets. For more information, visit www.msd-animal-health.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Allflex Livestock Intelligence

Allflex Livestock Intelligence is a Livestock portfolio of digital products within MSD Animal Health.Allflex Livestock Intelligence is the world leader in the design, development, manufacturing and delivery of solutions for animal identification, monitoring and traceability. Our data-driven solutions are used by farmers, companies and countries to manage hundreds of millions of animals worldwide. By putting intelligent, actionable management information into farmers’ hands, our solutions empower them to act in a timely manner to safeguard their animals’ health and wellbeing, while achieving optimal production outcomes for a healthy food supply.

