Make shopping more rewarding with New World Clubcard





Good news: There is a little red card that can help you save money, access special offers, enter to win amazing prizes and earn points with New Zealand’s favourite rewards programmes – every time you scan.

Even better news? More than 1.6 million Kiwis already have it in their wallet, and those who don’t, can sign up in a few easy steps.

New World is reminding shoppers to get scanning with their New World Clubcard – a card that has already helped shoppers save hundreds of dollars every year and earn and win millions of dollars since its launch in 2014.

“Most shoppers will already know that a simple scan of their New World Clubcard gives them instant savings on Club Deals, but there is so much more to enjoy,” says Nicky Ward, Head of Loyalty and Customer Lifecycle Management, Foodstuffs New Zealand.

“Besides finding great value and saving money every time they shop, Clubcard holders also have the choice to collect Fly Buys or earn Airpoints Dollars to go towards whichever reward has caught their eye. It’s a great way to make your grocery shopping count even more.”

There are also opportunities during the year to ‘Points Swap’ your Fly Buys into New World Dollars, which are loaded onto your Clubcard and can be used to spend on groceries during your next shop. “It’s like discovering that surprise money in your coat pocket – perfect to put towards everyday items, or maybe to give yourself a well-deserved treat!” says Ward. If you opt for Airpoints Dollars, you can spend them in so many ways, like in-store at Mitre 10, on flights and travel products, or on over 4,000+ gifts or experiences in the Airpoints Store. The only hard part will be deciding what to spend them on.

Ward says with so many loyalty cards in our wallets, it’s also important to find one that does more than one job – highlighting a lesser-known feature that makes the New World Clubcard even more handy.

“Not only does your New World Clubcard save you dollars in-store, but it lightens the load on your wallet in other ways too. Once a shopper has made their choice on whether to collect Fly Buys or earn Airpoints Dollars, they can use their Fly Buys-linked New World Clubcard at other Fly Buys-participating outlets."

More than 40 participating retailers accept a Fly Buys-linked Clubcard, rewarding shoppers with more Fly Buys on everyday purchases, and an Airpoints-linked Clubcard can be used to earn Airpoints Dollars at retailers like Henry’s, Liquorland and Fresh Collective. However, you must use your Airpoints membership card when shopping at all other 60+ Airpoints partners.

Signing up and using your New World Clubcard won’t just score you little wins though – there are even bigger treats to be had. To date, almost 6,000 New World Clubcard holders have won prizes totalling over $900,000, including trips to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, a ski trip to Colorado, culinary and sports trips, and holidays in France, New York, Barcelona and Greece.

Prizes like fitness memberships and New World Dollars are also up for grabs every time you scan; you might even get a surprise in-store, with plenty of on-the-spot prizes for Clubcard holders while they shop.

“Seeing the faces of customers when they find out they’ve won a prize gives us a buzz every time,” says Ward. “Whether they win a box of chocolates in-store, or they are lucky enough to score one of our amazing international destination prizes, our customers love getting a treat – and we really enjoy giving them too! We’ve given away millions of dollars’ worth of prizes since New World Clubcard was launched in 2014, and we’ll be giving away a lot more in 2020 and beyond.”

Already a Clubcard member? From 2-22 March, we’re asking customers to make sure their Clubcard details are up to date. When you update your details, or confirm they are correct, you automatically go into the draw to win 1 of 100 prizes of $50 New World Dollars. Visit https://www.clubcard.co.nz/ to check your Clubcard details today.

By signing up for Clubcard emails, you’ll receive relevant Club Deals and promotions sent straight sent to your inbox, as well as recipe inspiration and more chances to enter exclusive competitions, so you’ll never miss a bargain again. Log into your Clubcard account to sign up for Clubcard emails today.

Not into cards or wallets? There is also an app – just search ‘New World’ in the App Store or Google Play to download it for free and scan your Clubcard via your mobile next time you shop.

© Scoop Media

