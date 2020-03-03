PriceSpy Reveals Popularity For Electric Scooters Is Riding High Above Electric Bikes

Key insights:

PriceSpy data reveals the shopping category of electric scooters received 86 per cent more clicks than electric bikes between 1 December 2019 and 23 February 2020;

Overall demand for electric scooters in New Zealand has continued to grow, increasing 27 per cent year-on-year**;

Similarly, the shopping category for electric scooters grew by 85 per cent year-on-year according to PriceSpy’s global data***

Following the recent introduction of the country’s first-ever electric bike hire service, new research conducted by the fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy, reveals Kiwis are hands-down opting for electric scooters over electric bikes as a means to get around.

According to PriceSpy’s historical click data, the shopping category of ‘electric scooters' was 86 per cent more popular* than that of ‘electric bikes’ between 1st December 2019 and 23rd February 2020 (93 per cent vs seven per cent).

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: “Based on our findings, Kiwis are really embracing the electric transport movement with a clear majority clicking on electric scooters over electric bikes.”

Interestingly, the PriceSpy research also found the shopping category of electric scooters grew 27 per cent year-on-year** in New Zealand. This increase was also reflected on a much larger scale from PriceSpy’s global data***, which rose 85 per cent year-on-year over the same period of time**.

Liisa continues: “Our findings highlight just how big the electric scooter category is - both in New Zealand and around the world.



“Just why consumers are opting for electric scooters over electric bikes remains unknown, but we believe a big factor may be price.

“For example, based on our pricing data for the five most popular electric scooters and bikes that consumers are clicking on, the price points for an electric scooter ranges between $689 and $2299. An electric bike on the other hand costs considerably more, ranging between $2799.99 to $5499.99.”

“Despite our research highlighting electric scooters are by far most popular right now, we anticipate the popularity of electric bikes to rise, as they offer riders a little more comfort compared to scooters when travelling over a longer distance.

“Bikes also offer people the opportunity to do some gentle exercise with the back-up of having some power behind them for when they are faced with a large hill or don’t want to turn up to a work in a sweaty mess.

“But certainly, we have noticed an upturn in the number of people considering alternative, greener methods of transport to help get them from A to B.

“For those considering a potential new electric scooter or bike, we suggest people first carry out important product and price research to ensure what they are looking to buy is the right model for them and suits their needs.

“As well as shopping around for the right model, we couldn’t recommend more strongly the need for consumers to also invest in a safe, well-fitted helmet - as safety is of paramount importance and should always come first.”

