Helping Bay Of Plenty Exporters Rocket Into The Stratosphere

The eagerly awaited theme has been revealed for the 30th annual ExportNZ Bay of Plenty Awards. ‘Launch Pad’ aims to catapult local exporters to new heights in 2020.

The entry process enables exporters to look back over what they have achieved, what they have learned along the way, and take some tips on where they could improve based on expert judges’ feedback.

As well as a site visit, judges take a deep dive into the entrants companies to cover off all aspects of the business from their processes and supply chain to financial sustainability and leadership.

There are once again five categories in the awards, which recognise outstanding performance from businesses by revenue, innovation and an individual, all supported by longstanding local sponsors including Zespri.

Gregory Jarvis of Bluelab Corporation Ltd, winners of the 2019 Excellence in Innovation Award, says the benefits of entering are untold:

"As a result of being a finalist and winning the Excellence in Innovation category, we’ve attracted interest from people wanting to work for our company. Some are even looking at relocating to the Bay of Plenty!"

Categories are:

Best Emerging Business - sponsored by You Travel

Best Medium-Large Business - sponsored by Sharp Tudhope Lawyers

Excellence in Innovation - sponsored by Page Macrae Engineering

Export Achievement - sponsored by Beca

Service to Export - sponsored by Tuskany Agency

All finalists and winners receive prize packages that will help them build their exporting capability.

Entries for the Bay of Plenty Awards close on May 8, with the awards evening - the theme for which is Launchpad - will be held on Friday, June 19.

A partnership with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) means winners of the Bay of Plenty ExportNZ Awards’ three company-based categories - Best Medium-Large Business, Best Emerging Business and Excellence in Innovation - are automatically shortlisted to pitch for finalist spots in the New Zealand International Business Awards.

Please visit www.bopexportnzawards.org.nz to find out more.

