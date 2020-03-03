Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Russell McVeagh Expands Team With Senior Appointments In Property & Construction, Litigation

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 2:18 pm
Press Release: Russell McVeagh

Russell McVeagh recently added three senior members to its team, with Special Counsel Spencer Naicker and Brigette Shone, and Senior Associate Patrick Tumelty, joining the firm in February.

Special Counsel Spencer Naicker has joined the firm's Property and Construction practice from South African-based firm, Bowmans. He is a specialist front-end construction and infrastructure practitioner. Spencer has drafted construction contracts for a range of different projects (both balance sheet funded and project financed) and has advised on transactions, from a construction law perspective, across various sectors.

Special Counsel Brigette Shone made the move from Baldwins Intellectual Property to join Russell McVeagh's Litigation practice in Auckland. Brigette specialises in commercial litigation and all areas of intellectual property dispute resolution and advice, including consumer law matters.

Senior Associate Patrick Tumelty is a litigator who recently moved from London-based Herbert Smith Freehills. He has specialist knowledge in health and safety, commercial litigation, insurance, and professional negligence. Patrick worked on several high profile cases in the UK, including advising Chevron in respect of a Health and Safety Executive investigation arising out of the well-publicised Pembroke refinery explosion in Wales in 2011.

Russell McVeagh Board Chair, Malcolm Crotty, says he's very pleased to see these high calibre lawyers join the firm. "These individuals bring a wealth of experience to the firm and I'm excited to see the contribution they will each make."

These appointments follow on closely from last week's announcement that Kirsten Massey joined Russell McVeagh's partnership, returning to the firm after spending 15 years working abroad. Most recently, Kirsten headed up Herbert Smith Freehills' banking litigation practice group in London.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Russell McVeagh on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 