Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tribal Tattoos a Growing Trend for Tourists

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 8:30 am
Press Release: Zealand Tattoo


The practice of taking home a tribal tattoo after a visit to the Pacific goes back almost 50 years to when American Peace Corp workers first visited Polynesia and left with armband tattoos. Now the trend is spreading globally, with tourists from countries like Germany, the Netherlands, and France taking a shine to Polynesian tattoo designs. Indeed, an increasing number of Euro backpackers are leaving NZ with a Maori or tribal tattoo.

Much of this growing trend can be attributed to the average visitor’s increased interest in the histories, stories, and symbols of the cultures and tribes of the region, which is often beautifully encapsulated within tribal tattoo designs. This interest has led to visitors choosing to have one of these designs etched onto their skin not only as a reminder of the time spent touring, but as a way of sharing what they’ve learnt about the region’s history, cultures, and peoples with others.

For many people who choose to get a tattoo – tribal or otherwise – the symbolism or meaning behind the design is particularly important. While some tourists prefer an established symbol from a particular tribe, others like to have mixed designs that might include a combination of Maori, Samoan, and/or Tongan elements. Whatever their choice, their desire is, usually, to pay homage to the culture(s) from which the tattoo design originated and provide themselves with a long-lasting reminder of what may be a life-changing travel experience. Because tourists often seek tribal designs, companies like Zealand Tattoo, which has branches in Christchurch and Queenstown and which offers clients options in Maori, Oriental, or Ornamental designs, place great value on ensuring unique, custom designs that also maintain a clear and respectful understanding of the meaning behind the symbols.

Considering how tattoos can be expressive, meaningful, honouring to the culture from which they came, and require no extra luggage space on the return trip, it’s easy to see why more and more tourists are opting for this as a memento of their trip.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Zealand Tattoo on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 