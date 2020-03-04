Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Draft Guidance Released On Commission’s Approach To Unbundled Fibre

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 9:31 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission Has Released Draft Guidance To Help The Telecommunications Industry Understand Its Approach To Monitoring And Enforcing Obligations On Chorus And The Other Local Fibre Companies (LFCs) To Allow Retailers Access To Unbundled Fibre Services With Acceptable Terms And Prices.

“Unbundling Means That Instead Of Buying Access To The LFC’s Full Network, Retailers Can Buy Access To Just The LFC’s Fibre Optic Cables. The Retailer Can Then Install Their Own Electronic Equipment To Deliver New Broadband Products And Services, Such As Broadband Plans For Heavy Data Users Who Stream 4K Television,” Telecommunications Commissioner Dr Stephen Gale Said.

Undertakings With The Crown Have Obliged LFCs To Offer An Unbundled Fibre Service To Retailers Such As 2degrees, Vodafone, Vocus, Vector, Trustpower And Spark Since 1 January 2020 On An Equivalent And Non-discriminatory Basis, Using Networks Developed As Part Of The Government’s Ultrafast Broadband Initiative.

However, There Has Been Some Concern From Retailers About Whether The Unbundled Terms And Prices Offered Are The Equivalent Of What The LFCs Effectively Supply To Themselves When They Provide Standard Broadband Services.

“Unbundling Is Important As It Is Designed To Promote Competition And Innovation In Fibre Broadband Services,” Dr Gale Said.

“This Draft Guidance Is Designed To Help The Telecommunications Industry Understand How We Interpret The Non-discrimination And Equivalence Obligations On The LFCs When Exercising Our Monitoring And Enforcement Powers Under The Telecommunications Act.”

Consultation Is Open On The Draft Guidance Until 28 April 2020, With Cross-submissions Due By 12 May 2020. The Commission Intends To Publish Its Final Guidance Later This Year. Feedback Can Be Provided By Accessing The Project Page On Our Website.

Background

The Government’s Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) Initiative Which Launched In 2009 Originally Aimed To Provide Fibre-to-the-premises To 75% Of New Zealand’s Population By 2020 Through The Building Of New Fibre Networks In Major Towns And Cities Throughout New Zealand. The Programme Was Expanded Twice In 2017, And Now Aims To Achieve Fibre-to-the-premises To 87% Of The Population By 2022.

These New Fibre Networks Enable Faster And More Reliable Voice And Broadband Internet Services To Be Supplied To Consumers. The LFCs (Chorus, Enable Networks, Northpower And Ultrafast Fibre) Are Required To Provide Unbundled Fibre Access To Retailers To Promote Competition And Innovation Over Fibre Networks.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 