Virus spreads to spending patterns
Spending through the Paymark network reveals mixed spending patterns resulting from the coronavirus during January and February.
Spending with China-issued credit cards was down 39.3% in February from a year earlier but had been up 19.8% in January. Total foreign-issued credit card spending was up 4.1% in January and 12.7% in February, with the high February figure in part due to the leap year effect.
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2003/Paymark__Monthly_Release_Mar20_FINAL_1.docx