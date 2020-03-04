Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Skinfood launches AGELESS

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 11:41 am
Press Release: Skinfood



New Zealand’s rst skin care range to include a natural alternative to retinol

Skinfood, New Zealand’s long-established natural skin care company, today launches its new skin care range AGELESS, designed to encourage a youthful glow.

Enriched with quality natural alternatives, this vegan-certified range is a skin care ‘must-have’ for Kiwis looking for New Zealand-made products that promote radiant ‘ageless’ beauty.

With food bio-actives and effective natural ingredients, AGELESS is a smooth blend of efficacy what consumers are calling for – natural, organic skin care products and transparency.

The Bakuchiol Booster Serum is the first product made in New Zealand to include Bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol that offers the same super powered benefits as retinol (Vitamin A), without the harsh effects, making it suitable for sensitive skin and for use during pregnancy.

As with all Skinfood products, the ingredients in AGELESS have been sourced from sustainable suppliers and are vegetarian and vegan certified, cruelty free, natural and clean.

Available from today at Countdown stores nationwide and at Skinfood.co.nz, AGELESS delivers five super-powered products: Green Tea Power Hydrogel Mask, Bakuchiol Booster Serum, Ceramide Cleansing Cream, Hyaluronic Moisturising Cream and Vitamin C Brightening Day Cream.

“We’ve been working to bring these products to life for over 18 months to bring our customers quality, natural skin care that will deliver outstanding results, mimicking what you could expect from a cult beauty retailer or professional spa treatment all in the comfort of your own home,” says Alex Gage-Brown, General Manager of Skinfood.

“We’re delighted to bring this exciting new range to Countdown supermarkets across the country at an affordable price point.”

Ingredients in the range help to combat the signs of ageing and free radical damage, boost collagen production, smooth and revitalise the skin, help plump and regenerate skin firmness and encourage a brighter more even complexion.

Food bio-active ingredients in the range include mouth-watering Kiwifruit, Kakadu Plum, Raspberry, Grape Seed, Lime Pearl Caviar, Papaya, Pineapple, Olive Squalane, Rosehip, Pomegranate, Pohutakawa, and Green Tea.

Active trend and vegan ingredients include CoQ10, vegan Hyaluronic Acid (which is traditionally sourced from animals), Vitamin C (STAY-C 50™, VC-IP™, SUPEROX-C™), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, and Ceramide Complex CLR K™.

All Skinfood AGELESS packaging is recyclable and the company has used airless packaging and opaque bottles to further ensure product efficacy, naturally, limiting light and air exposure.

The Skinfood AGELESS range starts from RRP$ (see attached for specific product RRP)

Available at Countdown stores nationwide and www.countdown.co.nz

Available online at www.skinfood.co.nz


