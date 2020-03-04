MYOB Launches Online Portal To Assist Working Parents

Leading business software provider MYOB has announced the launch of a new online employee portal to support working parents, in partnership with Circle In, an HR tech start up that enables organisations to go beyond policies and build parent-friendly workplaces.

MYOB’s focus on employee experience sees the company recognise the importance of the moments that matter most to their team, which for many includes parenthood.

MYOB Chief Employee Experience Officer Helen Lea is delighted to be in a position to influence the next generation’s employment experience for the modern and evolving world of work.

“Working parents are a crucial part of the workforce. Whether this is their first child and a new experience, or they’re set to grow their family, we know that being a working parent can be a mix of rewarding and challenging,” she said.

“We are delighted to partner with Circle In to help our team navigate an exciting stage of their life.”

The Parents Hub is an online resource that is accessible anytime, anywhere with practical materials and tools for existing or soon to be parents. The team can access information across different stages of their parent journey – from taking leave, returning to work and juggling life as a working parent. Managers can also use the hub to assist them in supporting a team member via automated reminders and a handy ‘stay in touch’ program.

This initiative comes in addition to MYOB’s generous parental leave and flexible working policies.

According to the 2019 MYOB Business Monitor, 43% of tech businesses offer their staff flexible working hours and only 32% offer paid parental leave. The Parents Hub is intended as another way to promote gender diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“At MYOB we know that it’s crucial for an innovative company to be a diverse one – our team represent a wonderful mix of backgrounds, cultures, experiences and life stages, which is why launching the Parents Hub is so important to us,” said Ms. Lea.

The Parents Hub also offers news and real-life stories from MYOB team members which employees can access from anywhere at any time.

© Scoop Media

