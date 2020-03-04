Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MYOB Launches Online Portal To Assist Working Parents

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 12:52 pm
Press Release: MYOB

Leading business software provider MYOB has announced the launch of a new online employee portal to support working parents, in partnership with Circle In, an HR tech start up that enables organisations to go beyond policies and build parent-friendly workplaces.

MYOB’s focus on employee experience sees the company recognise the importance of the moments that matter most to their team, which for many includes parenthood.

MYOB Chief Employee Experience Officer Helen Lea is delighted to be in a position to influence the next generation’s employment experience for the modern and evolving world of work.

“Working parents are a crucial part of the workforce. Whether this is their first child and a new experience, or they’re set to grow their family, we know that being a working parent can be a mix of rewarding and challenging,” she said.

“We are delighted to partner with Circle In to help our team navigate an exciting stage of their life.”

The Parents Hub is an online resource that is accessible anytime, anywhere with practical materials and tools for existing or soon to be parents. The team can access information across different stages of their parent journey – from taking leave, returning to work and juggling life as a working parent. Managers can also use the hub to assist them in supporting a team member via automated reminders and a handy ‘stay in touch’ program.

This initiative comes in addition to MYOB’s generous parental leave and flexible working policies.

According to the 2019 MYOB Business Monitor, 43% of tech businesses offer their staff flexible working hours and only 32% offer paid parental leave. The Parents Hub is intended as another way to promote gender diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“At MYOB we know that it’s crucial for an innovative company to be a diverse one – our team represent a wonderful mix of backgrounds, cultures, experiences and life stages, which is why launching the Parents Hub is so important to us,” said Ms. Lea.

The Parents Hub also offers news and real-life stories from MYOB team members which employees can access from anywhere at any time.

 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MYOB on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:



NIWA: Scientists Say Methane Emitted By Humans ‘vastly Underestimated’

NIWA researchers have helped unlock information trapped in ancient air samples from Greenland and Antarctica that shows the amount of methane humans are emitting into the atmosphere from fossil fuels has been vastly underestimated... More>>

ALSO:

SMC Expert Reaction: Record Dry Spells And Effects On Forests

With no rain forecast before Sunday, Auckland is about to break a record for the city's longest dry spell. Niwa says Auckland is likely to hit 40 consecutive days without rain this weekend . The upper North Island is seeing severe meterological ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 