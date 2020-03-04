Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone Boosts Connectivity In Northland

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

Vodafone announced it has switched on additional 4G services in Northland.

The new cell sites in Oue Hilltop (Far North District) and Marua (Whangarei District) are the latest in Vodafone’s commitment to bring world class 4G services to more Kiwis across Aotearoa. This announcement brings the total number of cell sites switched on in Northland to nineteen, as part of the Rural Broadband 2 Initiative.

The new 4G cell sites will radically transform the area’s access to communication services, with boosted mobile phone reception and data speeds faster than 3G.

Vodafone’s head of Networks and Platforms, Sharina Nisha says bringing connectivity to these areas not only delivers the essential communication needed, but also the safety of Kiwis living in these remote areas.

“For rural Aotearoa to remain competitive they need fast broadband and mobile coverage – not just in offices, but on farms, in schools, and on the roads.

“Vodafone is offering a range of future-ready products that include wireless broadband and VoLTE enabled mobile calling*. Customers can visit their nearest Vodafone store or call our dedicated rural line on 0800 428 504 to find out more about the new connectivity options in the area,” Nisha said.

Stephen Smith, Northland Chamber of Commerce CEO, welcomes the improved connectivity in the area.

“For businesses operating in an increasingly digital world, mobile connectivity and digital services are so important to be able to thrive. It’s fantastic that New Zealand businesses now have improved coverage in the area.”

Vodafone is working with Farmside, award-winning rural broadband provider, to connect more New Zealanders together. Farmside recently won ‘Best Rural Service Provider’ and ‘Best Wireless Broadband Provider’ at the 2019 Broadband Compare Awards.

Farmside General Manager, Jason Sharp says, “We don’t want to leave rural New Zealand behind - we want to bridge the digital divide, so we’re bringing the best of two innovative organisations together to deliver this essential service to rural New Zealand.”

