Unisys Awarded International IT System Provider Of The Year

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 3:23 pm
Press Release: UNISYS

Unisys solutions and services recognised for facilitating digital transformation across supply chain during the Air Cargo India Conference in Mumbai

WELLLINGTON, 4 March 2020 Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced that it has been named "International IT Systems Provider of the Year – Highly Acclaimed" at the 2020 STAT Times International Awards for excellence in air cargo presented at the Air Cargo India conference in Mumbai on February 26.

This is the second time Unisys has been recognised in these awards in the last three years, previously winning an award in 2018. Unisys was recognised for its holistic and integrated cargo logistics suite of software and services, Digistics™, which allows cargo carriers to streamline freight management and improve their operational efficiencies. The award was determined by a panel of judges selected from industry stalwarts. The awards highlight leaders in the travel and transportation space that have excelled within the air cargo supply chain.

“This recognition highlights the critical role of technology to securely modernise today’s mostly manual and fragmented cargo distribution processes. Reducing shipment idle time is a critical step for the industry in order to improve the customer experience, optimise asset utilisation, improve security and reduce unnecessary storage costs. Unisys is working closely with its clients in the air cargo industry to use and implement emerging technologies such as IoT, mobility and automation to replace largely manual processes with centralised data that is updated and actionable in real time – creating a secure and connected cargo supply chain,” said Andrew Whelan, vice president, Commercial and Financial Sector, Unisys Asia Pacific.

This most recent award follows a number of such recognitions for Digistics including the Payload Asia Customer Choice Award for IT Service Provider of the Year and multiple ICMG Enterprise and IT Architecture Excellence Awards.

Unisys has more than 55 years of experience providing innovative IT solutions to the travel and transportation industry. Unisys cargo solutions are used by many of the world's leading carriers, who collaborate via the Unisys Cargo User Group (UCUG). Unisys and UCUG members have worked with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for more than 20 years on initiatives such as e-Freight, Cargo iQ and XML messaging. Globally 9 of the top 10 airlines depend on Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys’ air cargo logistics transportation sector services capabilities, click here.

