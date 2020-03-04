Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Young Auckland Marketers’ Business Acquired

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Inbound

Award-winning Auckland digital marketing agency, Inbound, has been acquired by OSS Group.

The founders, cousins Steven Male and Ben Male are just 27-years-old and 25-years-old. They founded the business in 2015 and have since grown their team to 10 people.

The award-winning agency has looked after marketing campaigns for some of New Zealand’s most recognisable brands, including State, WSP Opus, IAG, and AMI Insurance. All up, it’s delivered an estimated $200m in value to more than 100 businesses.

“We’ve put our blood, sweat, and tears into Inbound and to be acquired by a business that fully shares our vision is hugely satisfying,” Steven Male says.

“We started because we saw how much value we could bring to the marketplace and we've been aiming to delight customers ever since.”

“We’ve definitely made a few mistakes along the way, but we scaled quickly by always keeping on top of new developments in digital marketing, keeping our hunger to learn, and always placing the client’s goals front and centre of everything we do.”

Steven Male has moved on from Inbound and is looking to use his expertise to coach other marketers and small business owners about how to grow.

He’s using the digital marketing knowledge he’s gained over the last 4 years to help other business owners and marketers level up their digital marketing skills, join communities, and find more clients over at Hello Mellows.

He’s also passionate about financial literacy and helping reducing New Zealand’s income gap, and has launched 12cents to this.

The website offers free financial literacy tools, including a rent versus buy housing calculator to help people work out whether they would be better of buying a house or investing the money.

Ben Male is staying on as the Principal Growth Consultant of Inbound and OSS Group and will help steer the company he co-founded under the new ownership of OSS Group.

