Heartland Launches Digital Home Loans With Low 2.89% P.a. 1 Year Fixed Rate

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 7:32 am
Press Release: Heartland Bank

Heartland has launched a digital home loan at www.heartland.co.nz/home-loans.

Heartland Home Loans offers New Zealand’s lowest 1- and 2-year fixed term home loan rates (2.89% p.a. 1 year fixed, 2.97% p.a. 2 year fixed), with no set up fees and an online application.

Heartland Home Loans customers can apply online with no need to make an appointment, visit a broker, speak to an advisor over the phone, or arrange for someone to come to them. Customers can also provide their supporting documentation online.

By taking some of the friction out of the home loan application process, customers can get back to what matters most to them by spending less time at a bank and more time making memories with friends and family.

Heartland is a challenger financial services group focused on providing niche banking products. Heartland Home Loans, together with its existing Open for Business online platform for SMEs, continues Heartland’s expansion from ‘best or only products’ to ‘best or only channels’.

To be eligible for Heartland Home Loans, customers must be refinancing or purchasing a standalone house on a single section, have a deposit or equity of at least 20% and intend to live in the home.

Heartland Home Loans is subject to limited availability with rates from as low as 2.89% p.a. Find out more and apply online at www.heartland.co.nz/home-loans.

Lending criteria, terms, conditions and fees apply. Interest rates are subject to change.

